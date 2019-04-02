Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ward. View Sign

David Heath Ward, 65, of Shelbyville, died Monday, April 1, 2019 in Louisville. He was a telecommunications salesperson for many years. He was a member of the Louisville Civil War Round Table, the Kentucky Civil War Round Table (Lexington), the Civil War Preservation Trust, and the John Hunt Morgan Camp of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed reading, playing the guitar, fishing, and huntingâ€"especially turkey hunting. He also was an amateur photographer and a Grateful Dead enthusiast.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Wayne E. Ward and Mary Ann Heath Ward; and his sister, Rebecca Ann Fulgham. He is survived by wife, Marie "Mimi" Hanlon Ward of Shelbyville; his daughter, Dr. Jacqueline "Jackie" Marie Ward of Washington, D.C.; his son, Thomas Lee Ward of Lexington; and his brother, Dr. Larry Wayne Ward (Peggy) of Yorba Linda, CA.



A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Battlefield Trust/Civil War Preservation Trust 1140 Professional Court Hagerstown, MD 21740 or the Dr. Charles Roland/A&S History Development Fund 202 Patterson Office Tower Lexington, KY 40506-0027



"Let us cross over the river and rest under the shade of the trees."

