Davis Richardson
1929 - 2020
LAWRENCEBURG â€" Davis Clark Richardson, 90, husband of the late Jessie Lee Carpenter Richardson, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Bluegrass Healthcare Navigators in Lexington, KY. Born September 7, 1929 in Shelby County, KY, Davis was the son of the late Orva B. and Corinne Akins Richardson.

Including his wife and parents, Davis was preceded in death by three brothers, Orva Lee (Billie) Richardson, William Irvin Richardson, and Royce Richardson; sisters-in-law, Wilma Richardson and Louise Richardson.

Davis served as a Corporal and demolition specialist in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired employee of Sylvania in Versailles, a former Anderson County Deputy Sheriff and Anderson County Constable. A member of the Sand Spring Baptist Church where he sang in the church choir. Davis was also a member of the Kentuckian Barber Shop Chorus Group and held the highest welding certification with the Alaskan Pipeline.

Davis is survived by his three children, Donna Kay Richardson Blount (husband Mark) of Austin, TX, Larry Dale Richardson and Randolph Lee "Randy" Richardson, both of Lawrenceburg; a grandson, Ian Davis Blount and a granddaughter, Kaylee Danielle Blount; a sister, Carol Ann Callett (husband Danny); five brothers, J.C. Richardson, Harold Hite Richardson, Ralph Doak Richardson (wife Mamie), Donald Ray Richardson (wife Martha) Jimmy Paul Richardson (wife Char); and sister-in-law, Jannetta Richardson.

Visitation for Davis will be 5 - 7 P.M., Thursday, June 25th and funeral service with military honors beginning at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Mike Hamrick will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Louisville Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be the Sheriff Joe Milam and deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Department.

Memorials are suggested to the Sand Spring Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 166, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Very nice gentleman! He was a joy to be around
Claude Waldridge
Friend
June 24, 2020
Condolences to the family of Dave. I had the opportunity and pleasure of working with him at Sylvania for many years. Great guy!!
Carroll Wayne
Coworker
June 24, 2020
I remember working with Dave, he was a good man! I'm sorry for your loss,I know you will miss him! Prayers for family! Bobby and Peggy
Peggy Hardin
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Worked many years together
Wince Lee
