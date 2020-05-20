Debbie Gray

Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
5:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Obituary
Debbie Gray, 64, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home in Shelbyville. She was a native of Shelby County and worked many years at Leggett & Platt as a quality control person. She loved spending her free time playing Bingo and reading books.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earnest Selviest Goodlett, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Webb (Ronnie) of Southville; her mother, Joyce Conatser (Chester) of Clark Range, TN; her sister, Pat Goodlett of Frankfort; her brother, Daniel Goodlett (Donna) of Bagdad; her brother, Josh Goodlett of Shelbyville; her brother, Eugene Tindle of Shelbyville; her sister, Donna Gallagher (Ralph) of Simpsonville; her granddaughter, Spenser Webb of Simpsonville (who was Debbie's pride and joy); her companion, Danny Hardin of Shelbyville; and her service dog, Abigail.

Public funeral services will be 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating. Public visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at the funeral home.

After the funeral service, cremation will be chosen in accordance with Debbie's wishes.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 20, 2020
