Service Information
Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Webb Funeral Home
Funeral 1:00 PM St. John United Methodist Church

Debbie Lynne Robinson Reed, 63, Shelbyville, died unexpectedly Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Norton Hospital Downtown. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Floyd Robinson, Jr. and the late Dorothy Higgins Jackson. She graduated from Shelbyville High School, Class of 1974. She was employed as a food service worker for more than 25 years at Simpsonville Elementary School. In her leisure time, she enjoyed playing bingo. She worked in many churches in the county, serving as a servant of the community. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church.



In addition to her mother, her husband of 30 years, Michael Wayne Reed, Sr., one son, Corey Reed, her stepfather, Arthur Jackson, Sr. and two grandmothers, Della Wooten and Clara Bowen Higgins, preceded her in death.



Survivors include two sons, Montoya Reed (Courtney Tinsley) and Michael Reed, Jr., both of Shelbyville; one daughter, Nyree Bailey (Derrick Stum) of Indianapolis, IN; four sisters, Pam Davis (Isaac) of Shelbyville, Alisa Jackson of Simpsonville and Virginia Ann Jackson and Beverly Jackson, both of Shelbyville; six brothers, Marcus Robinson of Shelbyville, Byron Jackson (Tammy) of Nicholasville, Eric Jackson of Louisville, Doug Childs of Paducah, Arthur "Pappy" Jackson, Jr. (Joanne) of Shelbyville and Mack Jackson (Betty) of Frankfort; her father, Floyd Robinson, Jr. of Louisville; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. John United Methodist Church with visitation 5-8 p.m., Wednesday at Webb Funeral Home. Rev. Robert Raglin will deliver the eulogy, and Rev. Robert M. Marshall, Sr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



