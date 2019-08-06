Deborah "Debbie" Gaines Greene, 62, of Shelbyville died Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home.
She was an assistant manager with Family Financial for over 30 years. She was an avid Kentucky basketball fan and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene "Gene" Gaines; grandson, Brett Paul Greene and nephew, Derrick Gaines.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Paul Greene, Shelbyville; her daughter, Hope Scriber (Lee Jay), Shelbyville; her son, Brandon Greene, Shelbyville; her 4 grandsons, Joshua Scriber, Jacob Scriber, Blake Greene, Blaze Greene; her mother and stepfather, Juanita and Don Stivers, Shelbyville; her sisters, Teri Gaines (Jason), Shelbyville; Jeannie Stivers (Derrick), Lexington; mother in law, Joy Greene, Shelbyville and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Wednesday, August 7th at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019