Dell Gary Schultze, 85, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.



He was an US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a Bible translator, linguist, church planter and missionary to the Philippines for 57 years, where he and his late wife translated the New Testament into the Ilongot language. He loved military history, researching genealogy, theology, as well as mentoring and discipleship.



He was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Sue Schultze; and his sisters, Margaret Welte and Barbara Ehrman.



He is survived by his son, Clay Schultze (Nan) of Woodbury, Minnesota; his daughter, Gigi Wheeler (David) of Shelbyville; his grandchildren, Austin Schultze (Melissa) of South St. Paul, Minnesota, Brandon Schultze (Dyanna) of Norwalk, Wisconsin, Cassie Daniels (Matthew) of Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, Emma Joy Schultze of Woodbury, Minnesota, Aubrey, Dawson & Stetson Wheeler all of Shelbyville; his great grandchildren, Thaddeus Clay Schultze, Luca Alan Schultze, and Ezra Dell Schultze.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Shelbyville First Baptist Church, in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Ballardsville Baptist Church in Crestwood, Kentucky. A military service and burial will follow at Camp Nelson in Nicholasville, Kentucky at 12:30 p.m.



Expressions of sympathy may be made Ethnos 360/New Tribes Mission Missionary Training Center, 134 Main Drive, Roach, MO 65787 or to the Ilongot Ministry Fund, C/O Gigi Wheeler, 8160 Dover Road, Shelbyville, Ky 40065.



Friends and family are encouraged to bring a favorite picture of Dell with them to the visitation.

