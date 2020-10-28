1/1
Dennis Cunningham
Dennis Cunningham, 67, of Shelbyville passed away October 24, 2020 at his home.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fisherville. Dennis was a retired employee of Wikoff Color Corporation in Shelbyville. He loved animals, fishing and U of L sports. He enjoyed spending time in his yard and working with his flowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Beatrice Ware Cunningham and nephew, Chris Waits.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Cunningham of Louisville; his sister, Cheryl Ballard (Fielding) of Shelbyville; his niece, Lindsey Ballard of Shelbyville and his great niece, Emerson Ballard of Shelbyville.
Memorial service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church of Fisherville, 14910 Taylorsville Road, Fisherville, KY 40023.

Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
OCT
31
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
