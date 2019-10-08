Dennis Michael Giles
Age 54
Went to his heavenly home on August 14, 2019. A Marine Veteran, long term employee of KY Environmental Agency and a great musician.
He leaves behind his father Dennis Giles and stepmother Cheryl Giles of Pleasureville, KY. His sons, 1st LT. Michael Austin Giles of Fort Campbell Army Base, KY, James Cooper Giles of Frankfort, KY. His beloved Rebecca Giles and Bill Henderson of Frankfort, KY. Brothers, Toby Giles and Keith Tipton of Pleasureville, KY. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. His special aunt and uncle Pat and Dale Godsey. There will be an Internment at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY on November 1, 2019.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 4, 2019