Dennis Giles, age 80, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home in Pleasureville. He was a member of Cropper Baptist Church, and a graduate of Georgetown College with a math degree. He was a math teacher at Hazard, Eminence, Shelbyville and Westport High Schools. He was also employed by the State of Kentucky Agriculture Department. At the end of his career he was employed as a Computer Analyst by the City of Louisville, where he eventually retired.

Dennis loved horse racing, going to the track, playing pool with friends and sitting around the patio with family on a beautiful day, laughing and listening to music. He never met a stranger and always helped those in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Nell K. Giles; brother: George W. Giles; and son: Dennis M. Giles. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Gardner Giles; sons: Toby Giles and Keith Tipton; grandsons: Austin and Cooper Giles; and granddaughters: Savanah and Madison Tipton.

He also leaves behind a host of relatives and close family friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

The family would like to extend thanks to all those family and friends, who have given so much love in our time of grief.

A memorial service will be held at the Dennis Giles residence on Saturday, September 12, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m.

