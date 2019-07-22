Dennis E. Yeary, age 70 of New Castle passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was a lineman with Bellsouth for 30+ years and a Vietnam Army Veteran. He was a member of the New Castle United Methodist Church. Dennis was very active with his local chamber, community and church. He was son of the late Lloyd Jasper & Virginia Mae (Harlow) Yeary and was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Yeary.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Raymer) Yeary of New Castle, adopted children, Allen, Jeffrey & Phyllis Yeary, two adopted grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment is at New Castle Cemetery. Pallbearers are the Local Boy Scout Troop. Honorary Pallbearers to include all family and friends.
Funeral Service is at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Bro. Cory Murashige will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the New Castle United Methodist Church, PO Box 194, New Castle, KY 40050.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 22 to July 24, 2019