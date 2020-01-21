Denny Jones, age 60, of Simpsonville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Patsy Jones and niece, Lacey Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Jones; his brothers, Dale Jones (Rhonda) and Dean Jones; his sister, Brenda Jones Reese (Charles); his nieces, Jennifer Reese Way, Katie Reese Clark, Chelsea Jones Windhorst, Kaylah Potter; his nephews, Logan Cunningham and Russell Jones; his mother-in-law, Brenda Ried, and his sister-in-law, Marsha Ried.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Shannon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020