Diana Gail Antrobus, 75, of Simpsonville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
She was born Oct. 8, 1943 to the late Marion and Eula Hatton in Stanton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Amos Daniel Antrobus.
She is survived by her daughters Teri Schlader, Pam Breneman (Phil Clemons), Tina Nicholson (Scott), and Lisa Hall (John).
There was a Celebration of Life at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, in LaGrange, on Sunday.
A private family burial will take place at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood.
The Middletown VFW Post 1170, 107 Evergreen Road, will host a Celebration of Life on May 14 from 4 - 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Condolences can be left online for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 8, 2019