Diane Malone

Diane Cunningham Malone, 68 of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020 in Indiana.

She was a member of Grace Assembly of God. Music and writing was her passion.

She was preceded in death by her father, J.B. Yates and grandson, Alexander Cunningham.

Her survivors include; her son, Nathan Cunningham, Shelbyville, KY; a daughter, Kim Cunningham Bright (Ritchie) of Bowling Green, KY; her mother, Myrtle Yates, Shelbyville; granddaughters, Jaylee Marie Howard, Gracelyn Horn, Hannah Hall, LeAnn Bright, McKennia Bright, Madison Bright; a sister Rhonda Gillman (Brad), Shelbyville; a special niece, Melissa Spencer (Reggie); great niece, Heaven Mills and great nephews; Justin Mills, Karsyn Mills and Legend Spencer.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday August 3, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Sister Brenda Higgins and Brad Gillman officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville, KY.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday and 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Monday at Shannon Funeral Home.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hosparus.

