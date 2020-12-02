Donald W. Ashby, 65, of Shelbyville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie Murray Ashby and Theodore Ashby, Sr., his brothers, Benjamin Ashby and Leroy Murray.

He is survived by his wife, Stacy Ashby of Shelbyville; daughter, Neco Hocker of Shelbyville; step-daughter, Jaime Jones of Shelbyville; and sisters, Anita Berry of Simpsonville and Beverly Hughes of Frankfort.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID 19 requirements, the funeral service will be private.

