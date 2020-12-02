1/
Donald Ashby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. Ashby, 65, of Shelbyville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie Murray Ashby and Theodore Ashby, Sr., his brothers, Benjamin Ashby and Leroy Murray.
He is survived by his wife, Stacy Ashby of Shelbyville; daughter, Neco Hocker of Shelbyville; step-daughter, Jaime Jones of Shelbyville; and sisters, Anita Berry of Simpsonville and Beverly Hughes of Frankfort.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID 19 requirements, the funeral service will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved