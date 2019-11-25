SHELBYVILLE â€" Donald J. Carey, 79, of Frankfort, formerly of Shelbyville, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Born in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Henry Lee and Minnie Lee Cox Carey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Ann, and his brothers, James, Johnnie and Harry Carey.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Dolly Carey of Frankfort; sons, Michael Carey (Debe), Ricky Carey (Leann) and Bobby Donald Carey (Gina) all of Shelbyville; brothers, Billy Carey of California City, Calif., and David Carey of Shelbyville; and sister, Daisy Black of Louisville.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Jesse Baxter officiating.
Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville. Visitation was Nov. 26 2019.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, 40202.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019