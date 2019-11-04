Donald Keith Durden, Sr., age 79, of Frankfort, husband of Jeanette Durden, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born in Milledgeville, Georgia and attended Mercer University and Auburn University. He served in the United States National Guard for 6 years earning the rank of Sergeant during his term. Donald moved to Washington, Georgia in 1971 to work for Standard-Coosa-Thatcher as Superintendent of dyeing. After 2 years, he was promoted to plant manager. In 1996, he was promoted to Vice president before leaving the company in 2001. There in Washington, he was also a member of Smyrna UMC Church where he sang in the choir and wrote the book, History of Smyrna UMC Church and Grounds 1786-2001. In 2002, Donald moved to Shelbyville, Kentucky and became a member of Centenary United Methodist Church were he was the treasurer for 14 years.
He was preceded in death by his second wife of 25 years, Helen J. Durden, his son, Donald Keith Durden, Jr., and his brother, Kenneth Durden.
Donald is survived by his wife, Jeanette Durden of Frankfort; his children, Kim Tubbs (Wayne) of Cleveland, TN, Dee Sutherland of Shelbyville, Joy Gambrell of Shelbyville, Gary Whitworth of Shelbyville, and Sheila Miller (Michael) of Frankfort; his sister, Margaret Carden (Bill) of Brentwood, TN; his brother, Richard Durden (Vicki) of Atlanta, GA; his seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Burial will be at Pleasureville Cemetery in Pleasureville.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Memorial Fund at the Centenary United Methodist Church 429 Main Street Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019