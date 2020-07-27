Donald Floyd

Donald J. Floyd, 81, of Shelbyville, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Louisville. He was retired as a sales manager with Lucas Equine Equipment. He also had most recently worked in sales with Dever Golf Carts. During his sales career, it's been said he almost always made a sale because he wouldn't take "no" for an answer. He was a member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Earlier in life he took a lot of pleasure in boat racing, but eventually became a self-taught musician. He loved sharing his music in his group, Shades of Grass Band. Don also had a love for cars as evidenced with his participation in the National Street Rod Organization and Good Guys Car Association. He was devoted to his family and work, which were intertwined with his love for his cars, music, and his home, Rocky Top.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandi Sue Floyd. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pamela Bruner Floyd of Shelbyville; his daughters, Apryl Floyd French (Danny) of Shelbyville and Tracye Floyd Rieland (Paul) of Pinehurst, NC; his grandchildren, Savannah McQuerry of Shelbyville, Jacob Raizor of Bagdad, Jon Rieland (Lindsey) of Fairfax, VA, and Brendan Rieland of Pinehurst, NC; and his father-in-law, Walter "Pops" Bruner of Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Temple, Jr., Paul Hornback, Don Dever and Apryl French officiating. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children 520 W. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202

