Donald Louis Griffin, P.E., age 81, of Shelby County passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Shelbyville.
Don was born in Flemingsburg, KY and graduated from Fleming County High School and the University of Kentucky. A farmer and civil engineer, Don served in federal government for 31 years with the Soil Conservation Service and US Army Corps of Engineers, retiring in 1994. He later worked more than a decade for Ellis Farms. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2020