Donald Keith Sutton
1944 - 2020
Donald Keith Sutton, 75, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He was born on September 21, 1944 in Willisburg, Kentucky to the late Joseph and Laura (Devine) Sutton. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Laura Sutton.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Cheri Sutton Davidson of Louisville, KY, sons, Michael Sutton (Amy) of Clarendon Hills, IL, Joseph Sutton (Megan) of Berkeley, CA, bonus daughter, Marsha Henson (Darrell) of LaGrange, KY, grandchildren; Aaron Henson, Nicholas Sutton, Nathaniel Sutton, Luke Sutton, Henry Davidson, Grant Davidson, Samuel Sutton, Josephine Sutton, Gabriel Sutton, siblings, Wilma Sims (Eddie), Harold Sutton (Jane) and Larry Sutton (Sharon). He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cremation was chosen and services will be private.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
