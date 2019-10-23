Donald Gene King, 80, Melbourne, FL (1939-2019).
Donald Gene King passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 after 17 horrible days in Steward Hospital, Rockledge, FL.
A Celebration of Gene's life (potluck) will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11amCT to 3pmCT at Mt. Zion Church of God, 1640 Eastridge Cemetery Rd., Columbia, KY. Please bring your stories and a dish. Internment will follow in Eastridge Cemetery (the family cemetery) following the pot luck.
Donald Gene King retired from the Ford Motor Company Heavy truck plant in Louisville in 1999, and moved to Florida with June in 2010. They resided in Melbourne.
He was a man of strong character, a great husband, a wonderful father, stepfather and Christian. He was known for his many jokes and stories, for his love for golf, sports and his family. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, June E. Wood, daughter, Donna, Son, Mark, Son/Grandson, Jeremy, sister, Rosemary Stinchcomb, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren.
Gene was the youngest of 9, born on June 09, 1939, in Shelby Co. to Wallace and Aubrey (Jewell) King, with 3 brothers, and 5 sisters.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Carole D. King Breeden.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019