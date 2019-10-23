Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Gene King, 80, Melbourne, FL (1939-2019).



Donald Gene King passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 after 17 horrible days in Steward Hospital, Rockledge, FL.



A Celebration of Gene's life (potluck) will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11amCT to 3pmCT at Mt. Zion Church of God, 1640 Eastridge Cemetery Rd., Columbia, KY. Please bring your stories and a dish. Internment will follow in Eastridge Cemetery (the family cemetery) following the pot luck.



Donald Gene King retired from the Ford Motor Company Heavy truck plant in Louisville in 1999, and moved to Florida with June in 2010. They resided in Melbourne.



He was a man of strong character, a great husband, a wonderful father, stepfather and Christian. He was known for his many jokes and stories, for his love for golf, sports and his family. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.



He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, June E. Wood, daughter, Donna, Son, Mark, Son/Grandson, Jeremy, sister, Rosemary Stinchcomb, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren.



Gene was the youngest of 9, born on June 09, 1939, in Shelby Co. to Wallace and Aubrey (Jewell) King, with 3 brothers, and 5 sisters.



He was predeceased by a daughter, Carole D. King Breeden.

Donald Gene King, 80, Melbourne, FL (1939-2019).Donald Gene King passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 after 17 horrible days in Steward Hospital, Rockledge, FL.A Celebration of Gene's life (potluck) will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11amCT to 3pmCT at Mt. Zion Church of God, 1640 Eastridge Cemetery Rd., Columbia, KY. Please bring your stories and a dish. Internment will follow in Eastridge Cemetery (the family cemetery) following the pot luck.Donald Gene King retired from the Ford Motor Company Heavy truck plant in Louisville in 1999, and moved to Florida with June in 2010. They resided in Melbourne.He was a man of strong character, a great husband, a wonderful father, stepfather and Christian. He was known for his many jokes and stories, for his love for golf, sports and his family. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, June E. Wood, daughter, Donna, Son, Mark, Son/Grandson, Jeremy, sister, Rosemary Stinchcomb, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren.Gene was the youngest of 9, born on June 09, 1939, in Shelby Co. to Wallace and Aubrey (Jewell) King, with 3 brothers, and 5 sisters.He was predeceased by a daughter, Carole D. King Breeden. Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close