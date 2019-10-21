SHELBYVILLE- Donald Wayne Redmon, 62, died Oct. 12, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Donald Gene and Shelby Jean Jordon Redmon. He served in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife of nearly forty years, Tammy Haydon Redmon of Shelbyville; his daughters, Becky Redmon and George Cook (Richard), all of Shelbyville; and his brothers, Terry Redmon (Donna), and David Redmon all of Columbia, Mo.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with closing prayers at 8 p.m. by Reverend Jesse Baxter.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Down Syndrome Association, 1050 Chinoe Road, Suite 204, Lexington, Kentucky 40502.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 16, 2019