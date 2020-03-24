Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna DuBroja. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DuBroja, Donna Jean, 85, of Shelbyville, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. She was born in Gary, Indiana on 3/8/1935. A 30 plus year resident of Shelbyville, she was a very involved member of the community. She was an active member of the Church of the Annunciation, St. Ann's Altar Society, a volunteer at the Central Latino and many other community organizations. She was an avid gardener and landscaper who enjoyed working outdoors. She had a passion for interior decorating and design. She had many varied jobs in her lifetime. She was a long time realtor here in Shelbyville, who worked for multiple companies in her career. She had many caring friends and prided herself on being a good neighbor to all. One of her greatest joys was watching her grandson play sports year-round.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Stan DuBroja, her parents John and Anna Woolwine, her brother Ralph Woolwine and her Stepfather Salvatore Deluise.



Donna is survived by her devoted son Brett DuBroja ( Patricia Blair-DuBroja ), grandson Jacob DuBroja, sister-in-law Pat Woolwine, nieces Sarah Woolwine Neff, Joyce Woolwine Ortyl and other family members.



There will not be a funeral. Due to the national health crisis a memorial mass will be held in her honor at a future date when circumstances permit. Any memorial contributions anyone would care to make can be made to her church or the Kentucky Humane Society. In loving memory.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020

