Services for Donna S. Masters, 70, of Waddy will be 10:00 am. Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brother Brad Jennings will officiate with burial to follow at Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donna died Saturday at Hosparus Inpatient Care in Louisville. Born in Athens, Ohio, Donna had worked at Voith Fabrics as a weaver and was a member of Elmburg Baptist Church. She was very involved with her family and enjoyed cross stitch and quilting.
She was the daughter of the late, Edwin Albert Secoy and Zita Moore Secoy , and was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Secoy.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Lonnie Masters; daughter, Tawnya Masters Wortman (Rick), Gretna, Nebraska, son, Bradley Harrison (Robin), Waddy; grandchildren Reggie Dean and Rusty Harrison, sister Dee Jellison (Paul), Wilmington, Ohio and brother Bob Secoy (Sue), Defiance, Ohio.
Pallbearers will be Don Smith, Terry Smith, Tim Smith, Kevin Love, Todd Jellsion and Shawn Jellison. Honorary Pallbearers will be Darrell Beckley and Bill Hedges.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elmburg Baptist Church, 11307 Elmburg Road, Pleasureville, Ky. 40057. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020