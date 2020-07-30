Donney Ramey

Donna K. Ramey, 58, of Palm Coast, FL, passed from this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Advent Health in Palm Coast, FL. A native of McMinnville, Tennessee, she resided in Palm Coast for 2 years moving there from Shelbyville, Kentucky. Donna was a 1983 graduate of Freed-Hardeman University where she received her Bachelors' Degree in Business. She received her Masters' Degree in Education from Bellarmine University. Donna worked as Vice President of human resources with Logan's Uniform Rentals. Following her tenure with Logan's, Donna taught at Heritage Elementary School in Shelbyville and was a member of the Shelby County Teachers Association. Donna cherished time spent with her family as well as her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Daris Harden.
Donna is survived by her 3 daughters, Kelsey Tobin (Mark) of St. Augustine, Kassidy Tingle (Jon) of Palm Coast and Kennedy Ramey of Palm Coast, a son, Timothy Ramey (Whitley Blackburn), a sister, Kathy Harden Yount (Darrell) of Shelbyville, KY, 4 grandchildren, Alexis Tobin, Marlie Tobin, Marcus Tobin and Liam Tingle, 2 nieces Deana Bruner and Jamie Fryman and her beloved dog Eleanor B. Ramey.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Shelbyville.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Donna's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, FL.