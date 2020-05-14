SHELBYVILLE- Dora Liggett Carpenter of Shelbyville, formerly of Lexington and Mercer County, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Abbott, West Virginia on July 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Annis Liggett and Marie Martin Liggett Kelly, and the widow of the late James W. "Jim" Carpenter, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Welman (Rick) of Shelbyville; son, Philip Carpenter (Donna) of Lexington; and her sister, Joyce DeBarr of Buckhannon, W.Va.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shelby Christian Church Ugandan Missions, 2375 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065, or to the Burgin Baptist Church Building Fund, 433 East Main Street, Burgin, Kentucky 40310.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 13, 2020