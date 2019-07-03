Doris Ann Temple Cook, 51, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Ann Hulker Temple and the late Sherman Temple.
In addition to her father, one sister, Donna Maness, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael Cook; sons, Aaron Dale Cook and Allyn Michael Cook, all of Mt. Eden; her brother, David (Lisa) Temple of Franklin County and her mother, Ann Temple of Frankfort.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 10 a.m. Rev. Roy "Junie" Temple and Bro. Phillip Meade will officiate. Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery.
The family has requested donations in lieu of flowers to assist with the funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
