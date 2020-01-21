BAGDAD- Dorothy Mae Chilton Bohannon, 92, of Bagdad, died Sunday, the Jan. 19, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born in Campbellsburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Eveline "Eva" Chilton, and the widow of Leon Thomas Bohannon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three older brothers, Allen, Edward and Howard Chilton.
She is survived by her children, Randall Bohannon (Debbie) of Versailles, Linda Aldridge (Darrell) of Bagdad, and Roger Bohannon (Marlene) of Palm Bay, Fla.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Rev. Bill Hartung and the Rev. Ray Sullivan officiating.
Interment will be in the Defoe Cemetery in Defoe, Kentucky.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Indian Fork Baptist Church, 6776 Bagdad Road, Bagdad Kentucky 40003. Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
