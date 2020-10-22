Dorothy Collings

Dorothy Green Collings, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was a member of Dover Baptist Church and retired as a medical secretary for Dr. Hamm and Dr. Chatham.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Anna Green and her husband, James Pryer Collings.

Dorothy was survived by her daughter, Linda Mueller (Ed) in Louisville; her grandchildren, Sandi Weber (Carl) of Eagle River, AK, James Mueller (Rachel) of Louisville, and Jeffrey Mueller (Kerri) of Hamden, CT; and her great grandchildren, Nathan Weber, Sam Weber, Leo Mueller and Juniper Mueller.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial is at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dover Baptist Church 7327 Dover Road Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065.

