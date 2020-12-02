1/
Dorothy Cozine
FRANKFORT- Dorothy Jane Nowlin Cozine, 74, of Frankfort, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Hospital Hosparus unit.
Born in Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Thomas and Bessie Louise Rodgers Nowlin.
She is survived by her sons Albert Cozine of Frankfort and Jeff Cozine of Pleasureville; and her sister, Brenda Stivers of Frankfort.
Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Kyle D. Wiley officiating. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Bagdad Baptist Church, Post Office Box 8, Bagdad 40003 or the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Avenue, Frankfort 40601 or Life House for Animals, 14 Fido Court, Frankfort 40601.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
