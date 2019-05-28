Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Craig. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Send Flowers Obituary

SHELBYVILLE-Dorothy Smither Craig, 99, died Saturday, the 25th day of May, 2019, at her residence. Born at Peak's Mill in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer "L." and Ollie Wylie Smither, and the widow of C. Thomas Craig. She was a member of the Watterson Trail Church of Christ. She began her career as the first home demonstration agent in Shelby County. Afterward, she taught school for over thirty-five years, primarily at the old Shelbyville Junior High School where she taught seventh grade science. And, she was also a homemaker, excelling at sewing, cooking, and flower and vegetable gardening. Her spare time was devoted to visiting with her friends and family, and she treasured her family relationships and friendships and the time spent in sharing conversation. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Wilson Thomas Herrick, and all of her brothers and sisters.



A loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, her survivors include her son, Linzie Craig, and her daughter, Mollie Belle Craig Walls, both of Shelbyville; her two grandchildren, Margaret Herrick Marsh and her husband, Alex Marsh, and McKinzie Sheridan and her husband, Dr. Brandon Sheridan; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, the 1st day of June, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Dathan Darby and Dan Isenburg officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 7:00 P.M., Friday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Watterson Trail Church of Christ, 9607 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at

