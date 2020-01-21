Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jennings. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Louise Litton Jennings, 78, passed away peacefully in Louisville, Kentucky, January 18th, 2020. Born November 30, 1941 in Charleston, West Virginia to Dr. Earl W. Litton Sr., and Louise Roberts Litton, after her father's death in 1955 her family moved to Shelby County, Kentucky to live with her maternal grandparents Omer and Eunice Roberts in Cropper, Kentucky. Dotty was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and earned her Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Louisville. She taught public school in Richland, Missouri, and Shelby County and Jefferson County, Kentucky. Dotty was an active member of Woodland Baptist Church in Louisville for 50 years. Her biggest joys were her sons, and her elementary school students.



Dotty was predeceased by her son Benjamin Lewis Jennings. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Herbert Thomas Jennings, her sons Mark T. Jennings (Beth) and James T. Jennings, and her brother Earl W. Litton Jr. (Linda), nephew Dr. Christopher Litton (Dr. Kristi Yarbrough) and niece Melinda Litton.



Family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday, January 25th at Shannon Funeral Services in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Youth Group at Woodland Baptist Church in Louisville.

