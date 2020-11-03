1/
Dorothy "Dot" King
SHELBYVILLE-Dorothy "Dot" Boyles King, 92, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, peacefully at her residence.
Born in Greensboro, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Dr. Augustus Clingman Boyles and Mamie Tracy White Boyles.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Mitchell Raymond King.
She is survived by her children, Mitchell Wayne King [Diane] of Shelbyville, Cheryl King Neal [Michael] of Frankfort, Carolyn King Fisher [Bill] of Prospect, David Paul King, Sr., [Mary Pat] of Concord, N.C. and Marsha Lynne King Sanford [Wes] of Waddy.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation was Nov. 3.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223, or to the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40222.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
November 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
