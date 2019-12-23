Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Roberts. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Send Flowers Obituary

SHELBYVILLE-Dorothy Loraine Purvis Roberts, 90, of Shelbyville, died on Saturday, the 21st day of December, 2019, at her residence. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Dewey and Minnie Pearl Raney Purvis, and the widow of William Nash Roberts. She was a member of the Shelby Christian Church. A former checker, bookkeeper, and supervisor at Kroger, she retired after thirty-three years and nine months of service. She was a member of Local 227, U.F.C.W. Living life to the fullest, she played softball with her children and made certain that they attended church. She enjoyed the beach, any beach; she loved the ocean. An excellent bowler, she formerly participated on a bowling league. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, and fishing, and she was an astute card player. Her pastimes also included word jumbles, crossword puzzles, and word finders. And she left no doubt that she was a loyal fan of the University of Kentucky wildcats. She was a thoughtful friend and will be remembered for the birthday, Christmas, get-well, and sympathy cards she sent throughout the years.



A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her survivors include her children, Alan Keith Roberts of Shelbyville, Katie Roberts of Bagdad, Debbie Brunner of Bardstown, and Mark L. Roberts and his wife, Judy, of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Brandi Botkin, Matthew Brunner, and Emily Ann Boldin; and her seven great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 A.M., Friday, the 27th day of December, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Dave Charlton and the Reverend Charles Ashby officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Thursday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the or to the Post, V.F.W., Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at

