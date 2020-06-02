Douglas Baldwin
Douglas W. "Woody" Baldwin, 72, husband of Jeanne Johnson Baldwin, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Born in Frankfort on February 29, 1948, Woody was the son of the late Clyde M. and Clellan Parris Baldwin. A graduate of Frankfort High School, Woody attended Kentucky State University and worked there for many years before retiring as the Director of Facilities Management. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Woody is survived by his wife Jeanne; sons Brent Scott Baldwin (Beth) of Nicholasville, Douglas B. "Bart" Baldwin (Stephanie) of Shelbyville, John Burns Barton (Dana) of Frankfort, and Nicholas C. Barton (Megan) of Frankfort; a sister, Betty Lois Feamster (Tom) of Hazard; and a brother, Clyde P. Baldwin (Joey) of Frankfort.

He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Jake Burton Baldwin, Olivia Suzanne Baldwin, Brooke Ann Baldwin, Hart Woodyard Baldwin, Harrison Barton Baldwin, Kathleen Grace Baldwin, Cameron Tyler Barton, Whitney Ryan Barton, Cole Walker Hampton, Isabella Marie Barton, and Braden Nicholas Barton.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David S. Baldwin amd first wife, Cheryl Barton Baldwin-Mother of Brent and Bart.

Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home Inc
507 W 2nd St
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-3481
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
I will miss you Woody. Jeanne ... I am so sorry for your grief. Keeping you and your whole family in our thoughts and prayers.
Keith Ballard
Friend
