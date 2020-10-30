1/
Douglas "“Biggen”" Eades
Douglas "Biggen" Eades, 48, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Henderson, and his daughter, Anita Katie Eades.
He is survived by his wife of seven years, Lovola Eades of Jeffersontown; his father, Ralph Eades (Doris) of Henryville, Ind.; his step-father, Ray Henderson of Shelbyville; his half-sisters, Kimberly Coe, of Georgia, Cindy Bullock (Bradley), Henryville, Ind.; and his step-brother, Tony Henderson, of Frankfort.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Cropper Cemetery in Cropper.
Expressions of sympathy may be made toward funeral expenses.

Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 30, 2020.
