Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwayne Wainscott. View Sign Service Information LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home 1725 Louisville Road Frankfort , KY 40601 (502)-223-5858 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Dwayne Lee Wainscott, 24, Frankfort will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Bro. Tony Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 11 a.m. until service time. Dwayne died Friday in Frankfort. He was a self employed contractor and fisherman with a Dock company in Western Kentucky. He was the son of the late Charlotte Norris Wainscott, and was preceded by Grandfathers Ernest Norris and Russell Wainscott. A native of Lexington, Dwayne loved to draw, listen to music and being with family. He loved the outdoors and fishing. Dwayne is survived by his father Russell Wainscott, Frankfort, sisters Ashley Wainscott and Brittney Wainscott, both of Frankfort, Shirley Amanda Richardson, Lawrenceburg, Emily Wainscott, and Priscilla Teegarden, Frankfort. Brothers Derek Perry, Lawrenceburg, Joseph Wainscott, Frankfort. Grandmothers Shirley Norris, Waddy and Edna Wainscott, Frankfort. Niece Kelsey Jackson and Journey Smothers, Nephew Nash Smothers. Pallbearers will be Josh Perkins, Keegan Newton, Bobby Ferguson, Andrew Hanan, Emily Wainscott, Ricky Smothers, Nicholas Richardson, and Cody Wainscott. In Lieu of flowers Contributions can be made to National Suicide Prevention Life Line, 50 Broadway Fl 19 New York, NY 10004. You may share memories and leave condolences at

Services for Dwayne Lee Wainscott, 24, Frankfort will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Bro. Tony Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 11 a.m. until service time. Dwayne died Friday in Frankfort. He was a self employed contractor and fisherman with a Dock company in Western Kentucky. He was the son of the late Charlotte Norris Wainscott, and was preceded by Grandfathers Ernest Norris and Russell Wainscott. A native of Lexington, Dwayne loved to draw, listen to music and being with family. He loved the outdoors and fishing. Dwayne is survived by his father Russell Wainscott, Frankfort, sisters Ashley Wainscott and Brittney Wainscott, both of Frankfort, Shirley Amanda Richardson, Lawrenceburg, Emily Wainscott, and Priscilla Teegarden, Frankfort. Brothers Derek Perry, Lawrenceburg, Joseph Wainscott, Frankfort. Grandmothers Shirley Norris, Waddy and Edna Wainscott, Frankfort. Niece Kelsey Jackson and Journey Smothers, Nephew Nash Smothers. Pallbearers will be Josh Perkins, Keegan Newton, Bobby Ferguson, Andrew Hanan, Emily Wainscott, Ricky Smothers, Nicholas Richardson, and Cody Wainscott. In Lieu of flowers Contributions can be made to National Suicide Prevention Life Line, 50 Broadway Fl 19 New York, NY 10004. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close