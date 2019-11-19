Services for Dwayne Lee Wainscott, 24, Frankfort will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Bro. Tony Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 11 a.m. until service time. Dwayne died Friday in Frankfort. He was a self employed contractor and fisherman with a Dock company in Western Kentucky. He was the son of the late Charlotte Norris Wainscott, and was preceded by Grandfathers Ernest Norris and Russell Wainscott. A native of Lexington, Dwayne loved to draw, listen to music and being with family. He loved the outdoors and fishing. Dwayne is survived by his father Russell Wainscott, Frankfort, sisters Ashley Wainscott and Brittney Wainscott, both of Frankfort, Shirley Amanda Richardson, Lawrenceburg, Emily Wainscott, and Priscilla Teegarden, Frankfort. Brothers Derek Perry, Lawrenceburg, Joseph Wainscott, Frankfort. Grandmothers Shirley Norris, Waddy and Edna Wainscott, Frankfort. Niece Kelsey Jackson and Journey Smothers, Nephew Nash Smothers. Pallbearers will be Josh Perkins, Keegan Newton, Bobby Ferguson, Andrew Hanan, Emily Wainscott, Ricky Smothers, Nicholas Richardson, and Cody Wainscott. In Lieu of flowers Contributions can be made to National Suicide Prevention Life Line, 50 Broadway Fl 19 New York, NY 10004. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019