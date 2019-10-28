Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Guthrie Jesse Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

E. Guthrie "Junie" Jesse, Jr., 93, of Waddy passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Shelbyville.



He was a lifelong member of Hempridge Baptist Church where he was as a Deacon and served as song leader for 30 years. He was a retired farmer and a veteran of WWII, having served in Germany. He was a member of several farm organizations. He served as both secretary and treasurer of Shelby County Farm Bureau. He served as Director and President and Southern States Shelbyville Coop.; 3 years on Zoning and Appeals Board; 12 years on Shelby County Board of Education; 16 years on Shelby Co. F.S.A. Committee and charter member of Waddy Ruritan Club with 60 years perfect attendance.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Jane Hutcherson Jesse; his brothers, Waddy Jesse, Millard Jesse and his sister, Martha Harper.



He is survived by his son, John Jesse (Lori) of Shelbyville; his grandchildren, Joshua Jesse and Kassie Roberts; his 2 great granddaughters, Jillian and Clara Jesse; his brother, Raymond Jesse, of Shelbyville; his sister, Carolyn Logan of Shelbyville and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Boyd officiating. Bro. Rick Underwood and Rev. Larry Petty will assist. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Wednesday, October 30th at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 1640 Lyndon Court, #104, Louisville, KY 40223.

