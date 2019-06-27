Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Easton Rucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Easton Taylor Rucker, stillborn infant, passed away Monday, June 24th in Louisville. He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Jana Rucker of Louisville; his grandparents, Tim and Robin Gilliam of Shelbyville and Michael and Tara Rucker of Blythewood, SC; his great grandparents, Ken and Jean Gilliam of Lexington, Marc and Linda Rucker of Shelbyville, and Charles and Patsy Marlin of Shelbyville; his uncles, Wesley Martin (Stephanie) of Huntsville, AL, and Allen Martin (Christa) of Cropper; his aunt, Amanda Rucker of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.



Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28th at the Grove Hill Cemetery with Jason Estepp officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the March of Dimes 4802 Sherburn Lane, Louisville, KY 40207 or Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep 7853 E. Arapahoe Ct., Suite 2150, Centennial, CO 80112

Easton Taylor Rucker, stillborn infant, passed away Monday, June 24th in Louisville. He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Jana Rucker of Louisville; his grandparents, Tim and Robin Gilliam of Shelbyville and Michael and Tara Rucker of Blythewood, SC; his great grandparents, Ken and Jean Gilliam of Lexington, Marc and Linda Rucker of Shelbyville, and Charles and Patsy Marlin of Shelbyville; his uncles, Wesley Martin (Stephanie) of Huntsville, AL, and Allen Martin (Christa) of Cropper; his aunt, Amanda Rucker of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28th at the Grove Hill Cemetery with Jason Estepp officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the March of Dimes 4802 Sherburn Lane, Louisville, KY 40207 or Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep 7853 E. Arapahoe Ct., Suite 2150, Centennial, CO 80112 Published in The Sentinel-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close