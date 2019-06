Easton Taylor Rucker, stillborn infant, passed away Monday, June 24th in Louisville. He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Jana Rucker of Louisville; his grandparents, Tim and Robin Gilliam of Shelbyville and Michael and Tara Rucker of Blythewood, SC; his great grandparents, Ken and Jean Gilliam of Lexington, Marc and Linda Rucker of Shelbyville, and Charles and Patsy Marlin of Shelbyville; his uncles, Wesley Martin (Stephanie) of Huntsville, AL, and Allen Martin (Christa) of Cropper; his aunt, Amanda Rucker of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28th at the Grove Hill Cemetery with Jason Estepp officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the March of Dimes 4802 Sherburn Lane, Louisville, KY 40207 or Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep 7853 E. Arapahoe Ct., Suite 2150, Centennial, CO 80112