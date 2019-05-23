Mrs. Edith Francis Rucker Waits of Shelbyville died Friday, May 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late John Rucker and Dora Brook Rucker.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, John Thomas "JT" Waits; daughter Peggy Jo Ratliff; and several siblings.
She is survived by her two sons Sam Waits (Frankie) of Burksville, and Anthony Waits of Granbury Texas.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris-New Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 23 to May 24, 2019