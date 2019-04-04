Edna Ann Hargadon, 57, of Shelbyville died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Danielle Hargadon; her parents, Marvin and Anna Estes and her brother, Donnie Estes.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Mike Hargadon, Shelbyville; daughter, Nicole Hardagon, Shelbyville; son, Damien Burns (Erica Thomasson), Charlestown, Ind.; and brothers, Danny Estes, Ky. and Jody Estes, Fla.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019