Edward Serauskis
{ "" }
Edward Serauskis, 71, of Shelbyville died July 7, 2020 in Louisville. He was a native of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Serauskis, Sr. and Helen Serauskis; his brother, Kenny Serauskis; and his sister, Jennie Maciarz.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Janet Serauskis of Shelbyville; his sons, Eddie Serauskis, (Gerilynn) of San Jose, Calif. and Brad Serauskis of Noblesville, Ind.; and his brother, Lennie Serauskis (Barb) of Winter, Wisc.
The family will plan a memorial service in the future.
Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
