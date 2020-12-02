Fort Meade - Edwin B. Eakins, age 87, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence in Fort Meade. He was born January 29, 1933 in Windber, PA to D. Edwin & Esther Eakins. Edwin served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a Salesman. He was of the Protestants faith and a Mason. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Agnes Eakins. He is survived by his sons; David Eakins & wife Carol of Dayton, VA and Dennis Eakins of Lakewood, OH, daughter; Dianne "Dee" Smith & husband Kevin of Mt. Eden, KY, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to the family at www.WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com