1/1
Edwin Eakins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fort Meade - Edwin B. Eakins, age 87, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence in Fort Meade. He was born January 29, 1933 in Windber, PA to D. Edwin & Esther Eakins. Edwin served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a Salesman. He was of the Protestants faith and a Mason. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Agnes Eakins. He is survived by his sons; David Eakins & wife Carol of Dayton, VA and Dennis Eakins of Lakewood, OH, daughter; Dianne "Dee" Smith & husband Kevin of Mt. Eden, KY, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to the family at www.WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
306 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
863-285-2333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved