SHELBYVILLE- Effie Gordon, 75, of Shelbyville, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Hanover Nursing Center in Hanover, Ind. Born in Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Henry Adam and Annie Rooney Kendall Snavely, and the widow of Charles William Gordon, Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Charles W. Gordon, Jr., of Shelbyville, and Eric Gordon (Rebecca), of Lexington; brother, Ronald Ray Snavely of Elmburg; and sister, Barbara Hartman of Frankfort.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., and attendance is by invitation only. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is recommended and strongly encouraged. Interment will be in Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, No. 104, Louisville 40223.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 20, 2020