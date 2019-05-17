Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Gilbert, 83, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Masonic Communities of KY in Shelbyville. She was born September 6, 1935, She was a retired from the Kentucky state government. She is survived by her daughter, Debra K. Bohannon (George Wendell) of Elk Creek; her sister, Martha Webb of Lexington; her grandsons, George Thomas "Tom" Bohannon of Dallas, TX and Eric Scott Bohannon (Bridget) of Ft. Bragg, NC; and her great granddaughter, Zuri Simone Bohannon of Ft. Bragg, NC. Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 17, 2019