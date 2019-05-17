Elizabeth Gilbert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Gilbert.
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Gilbert, 83, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Masonic Communities of KY in Shelbyville. She was born September 6, 1935, She was a retired from the Kentucky state government. She is survived by her daughter, Debra K. Bohannon (George Wendell) of Elk Creek; her sister, Martha Webb of Lexington; her grandsons, George Thomas "Tom" Bohannon of Dallas, TX and Eric Scott Bohannon (Bridget) of Ft. Bragg, NC; and her great granddaughter, Zuri Simone Bohannon of Ft. Bragg, NC. Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.