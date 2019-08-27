Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Miles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Tindall Miles, 86, of Shelbyville died Friday, August 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



She was a graduate of Shelbyville High School and attended Transylvania University. She was a member of Shelbyville First Christian Church and retired as a Technical Librarian at the Naval Ordinance Station.



She was born in Shelby County to the late Mary Agnes Tatum and James Allen Tindall.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Miles.



She is survived by her sons, Mark Alan McLean (Regina), Louisville; Kym Nelson McLean (Cecilia), Dry Ridge; her daughters, Anne Jane Bregman (Steve), Portland, OR; Mary Beth Taylor (Rusty), Sweetwater, TX; her grandchildren, Kimberly Johns (Justin), Dry Ridge; Katherine Wilkerson (Steven), Louisville; Stephanie Ritzi (Josh), Shelbyville; Michael McLean, Dry Ridge and great granddaughter, Eva Mae Ritzi, Shelbyville.



Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August, 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Dr. Dave Charlton officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Monday, August 26th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.

