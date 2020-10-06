Elizabeth "Betty" (Purnell) Lincoln Moffett, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.
She was born on October 1, 1928 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Fred B. Purnell, Sr. and Clara (Bridges) Purnell, but lived her entire adult life in Simpsonville, KY. She is also preceded in death by her late husbands, Thomas Lincoln and James Moffett, granddaughter Chelsea Lincoln and brother Fred B. Purnell, Jr. (Jean).
Betty loved being with and entertaining her family and friends. She was a true "Southern Lady" as so many people would say. Her career as a bookkeeper began in the late 1950s with Purnell's Sausage Company in Simpsonville and ended with D.D. Williamson in Louisville in 1990.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Lewis Lincoln (Kathleen), daughter, Dedra Lincoln Carricato (Bill), three grandchildren; Angie Tureson, Nicole Day (Darrin), Brittany Cox (Matt), five great-grandchildren; Morgan and Madison Day, Owen and Kendall Tureson and Monroe Cox and brothers Robert (Jane) and Allen (Ann) Purnell and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Magnolia Springs and Legacy at English Station for their loving care over the last 5 years. It is for certain they will remember her singing and dancing until the very end.
Per Betty's wishes cremation was chosen and a celebration of her life will be held in late October.
The family requests that contributions in Betty's memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association
