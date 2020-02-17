Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Spaulding. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Church of the Annunciation Shelbyville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SIMPSONVILLE- Elizabeth Ann "Betsye" Riester Spaulding, 92, of Simpsonville, died on Saturday, the 15th day of February, 2020, at Masonic Home Shelbyville. Born in Shelby County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Joseph and Lucy Arline Yancey Riester and the widow of the late John Richey Spaulding, Sr. A lifelong member of the Church of the Annunciation, she provided the flowers for the church altar for many years. A florist for over thirty-three years, she was the former owner and operator of Betsye's Flower and Gift Shop in Simpsonville. She was also a former employee of the Production Credit Association and the old Farmer's and Trader's Bank, and she also obtained her realtor's license. Energetic in all of her life's endeavors, she produced a wonderful garden and she will be remembered for the butter she sold which she made from the Jersey cattle her husband maintained for forty years. And, she was a shrewd gin rummy player.



Her survivors include her children, Susan Spaulding Thompson of Simpsonville, Jo Ann McMillan and her husband, Martin, of Snellville, Georgia; and John R. Spaulding, Jr., and his wife, Sue, of Graefenburg; her six grandchildren, Joey Heady, Jamie Heady, Jennifer Marin, Rachel Pate, Sara McMillan, and Jessica Hill; and her ten great-grandchildren.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, the 18th day of February, 2020, at the Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville with the Reverend Michael Tobin celebrating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Monday, 17 February 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Church of the Annunciation, 105 East Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at

SIMPSONVILLE- Elizabeth Ann "Betsye" Riester Spaulding, 92, of Simpsonville, died on Saturday, the 15th day of February, 2020, at Masonic Home Shelbyville. Born in Shelby County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Joseph and Lucy Arline Yancey Riester and the widow of the late John Richey Spaulding, Sr. A lifelong member of the Church of the Annunciation, she provided the flowers for the church altar for many years. A florist for over thirty-three years, she was the former owner and operator of Betsye's Flower and Gift Shop in Simpsonville. She was also a former employee of the Production Credit Association and the old Farmer's and Trader's Bank, and she also obtained her realtor's license. Energetic in all of her life's endeavors, she produced a wonderful garden and she will be remembered for the butter she sold which she made from the Jersey cattle her husband maintained for forty years. And, she was a shrewd gin rummy player.Her survivors include her children, Susan Spaulding Thompson of Simpsonville, Jo Ann McMillan and her husband, Martin, of Snellville, Georgia; and John R. Spaulding, Jr., and his wife, Sue, of Graefenburg; her six grandchildren, Joey Heady, Jamie Heady, Jennifer Marin, Rachel Pate, Sara McMillan, and Jessica Hill; and her ten great-grandchildren.The Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, the 18th day of February, 2020, at the Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville with the Reverend Michael Tobin celebrating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Monday, 17 February 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Church of the Annunciation, 105 East Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close