SIMPSONVILLE- Elizabeth Ann "Betsye" Riester Spaulding, 92, of Simpsonville, died on Saturday, the 15th day of February, 2020, at Masonic Home Shelbyville. Born in Shelby County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Joseph and Lucy Arline Yancey Riester and the widow of the late John Richey Spaulding, Sr. A lifelong member of the Church of the Annunciation, she provided the flowers for the church altar for many years. A florist for over thirty-three years, she was the former owner and operator of Betsye's Flower and Gift Shop in Simpsonville. She was also a former employee of the Production Credit Association and the old Farmer's and Trader's Bank, and she also obtained her realtor's license. Energetic in all of her life's endeavors, she produced a wonderful garden and she will be remembered for the butter she sold which she made from the Jersey cattle her husband maintained for forty years. And, she was a shrewd gin rummy player.
Her survivors include her children, Susan Spaulding Thompson of Simpsonville, Jo Ann McMillan and her husband, Martin, of Snellville, Georgia; and John R. Spaulding, Jr., and his wife, Sue, of Graefenburg; her six grandchildren, Joey Heady, Jamie Heady, Jennifer Marin, Rachel Pate, Sara McMillan, and Jessica Hill; and her ten great-grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, the 18th day of February, 2020, at the Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville with the Reverend Michael Tobin celebrating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Monday, 17 February 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Church of the Annunciation, 105 East Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020