SHELBYVILLE- Ellen Hager, 91, of Shelbyville, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Bedford, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Minnie Lee Miller Routt, and the widow of Marion Damion Hager.
She is survived by sons, Denny Hager (Kathy) of Shelbyville, and Michael D. Hager of Louisville.
Committal services will be private. Interment will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Centro Latino, 121 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065, or to Disabled American Veterans
, Post Office Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.